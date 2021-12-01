Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Purchases 1,036 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital stock opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

