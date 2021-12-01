Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) Shares Up 6.9%

Weatherford International plc (OTCMKTS:WFTLF)’s share price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.01 and last traded at $12.40. 452,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 132,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40.

About Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTLF)

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.