Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 108.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 42.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 312.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial stock opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.20. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.55.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.