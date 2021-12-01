Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,731 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.51% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $10,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,993,000 after purchasing an additional 191,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,009,000 after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,849,000 after buying an additional 20,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,544,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $127.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.18. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $137.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

