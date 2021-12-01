Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $10.93 Million Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,969 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $10,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 5.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 55,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 15.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 191.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBTYA stock opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.30 to $36.40 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

