Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,275 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.08% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF worth $11,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 796.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 222.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter.

PXI opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $35.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

