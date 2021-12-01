Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 800.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 895,913 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 796,376 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $11,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at $1,499,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,032,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 104,395 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 971,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 51,528 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.9% during the second quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 3,564,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,626,000 after purchasing an additional 322,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:DB opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.65.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

