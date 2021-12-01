Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 757 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.17% of DCP Midstream worth $11,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, American National Insurance Co. bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCP. Stifel Nicolaus raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 3.41.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 318.37%.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.