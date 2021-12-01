Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 9,573 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,573 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Banner were worth $10,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 116,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40,096 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 109,577.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Banner by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 110,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $41.12 and a 52-week high of $63.24.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.45 million. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Banner’s payout ratio is 30.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

