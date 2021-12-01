Wells Fargo & Company Trims SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Target Price to $74.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.58% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.78.
Shares of SLG stock opened at $69.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.46 and its 200 day moving average is $74.80. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $55.41 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About SL Green Realty
SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.
