Wells Fargo & Company Trims SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Target Price to $74.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.78.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $69.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.46 and its 200 day moving average is $74.80. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $55.41 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

