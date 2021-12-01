Wendell David Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Equinix by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $812.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $797.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $807.02. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.12.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,867 shares of company stock worth $3,297,748. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

