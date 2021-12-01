Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.790-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEN. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wendy’s from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $3,068,657.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,494,743.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $3,301,350.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,263,140.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wendy’s stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

