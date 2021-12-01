Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the October 31st total of 139,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,749 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE HIX traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 172,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,055. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

