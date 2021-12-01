Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Short Interest Down 52.7% in November

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the October 31st total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 878.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 374.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000.

NYSE WIW traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.34. 105,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,991. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $13.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

