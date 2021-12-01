Western Copper and Gold’s (WRN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Copper and Gold from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WRN opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. Western Copper and Gold has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $212.00 million, a P/E ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 2.48.
Western Copper and Gold Company Profile
Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
