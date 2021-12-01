Western Copper and Gold’s (WRN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Copper and Gold from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WRN opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. Western Copper and Gold has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $212.00 million, a P/E ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 2.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 340.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.