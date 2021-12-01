Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Piper Sandler

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.92.

NYSE:WLK opened at $92.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.40. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $74.42 and a twelve month high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $627,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,356 shares of company stock valued at $932,178. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 143,900 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

