WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in WestRock were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in WestRock by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in WestRock by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRK. KeyCorp decreased their price target on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,562. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.36.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.