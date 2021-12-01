Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) to report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wheels Up Experience.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.18 million.

UP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 target price for the company. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.41.

Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64. Wheels Up Experience has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $15.00.

In other news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UP. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $51,575,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $18,058,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $16,475,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $15,205,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $14,498,000. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

