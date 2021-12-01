Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC cut its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $8,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,768,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,472,000 after acquiring an additional 30,815 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,464,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,392,000 after acquiring an additional 42,086 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,213,000 after acquiring an additional 59,065 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 13.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,079,000 after acquiring an additional 118,401 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock traded up $6.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,700. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $171.33 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

