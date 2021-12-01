Widercoin (WDR) Market Cap Achieves $63,832.01

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 30th. Widercoin has a total market capitalization of $63,832.01 and $25,365.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Widercoin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Widercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Widercoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00066762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00072232 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,701.09 or 0.08236434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00095544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,142.72 or 1.00115551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021948 BTC.

Widercoin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Widercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Widercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.