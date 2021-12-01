Wild Beast Block Price Reaches $0.0258 on Exchanges (WBB)

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 1st. Wild Beast Block has a total market cap of $4,701.37 and $16.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wild Beast Block has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Wild Beast Block coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.65 or 0.00369775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000460 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Wild Beast Block Coin Profile

Wild Beast Block is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wild Beast Block is wbbos.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wild Beast Bitcoin (WBB) is a pure scypt proof of work altcoin released in February 2015. The coin supply is limited to just over 2.5 million WBB currency units. “

Wild Beast Block Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Beast Block directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wild Beast Block should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wild Beast Block using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

