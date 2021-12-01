William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for CarMax in a report issued on Monday, November 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.46. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2023 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.17.

NYSE:KMX opened at $141.25 on Wednesday. CarMax has a 1-year low of $90.29 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CarMax by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after buying an additional 1,795,132 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,784,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CarMax by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,356,000 after buying an additional 745,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CarMax by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,451,000 after buying an additional 527,732 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CarMax by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,910,000 after buying an additional 431,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

