Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $204.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.91% from the stock’s current price.

WING has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

NASDAQ:WING traded up $5.38 on Wednesday, reaching $165.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,469. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.44. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $112.49 and a 12-month high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $117,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 554.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,451.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

