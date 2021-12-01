WINkLink (WIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $654.34 Million

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. WINkLink has a market cap of $654.34 million and approximately $177.02 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WINkLink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00064091 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00071496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00094932 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,548.37 or 0.07962387 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,172.46 or 1.00086346 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00021237 BTC.

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,569,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINkLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINkLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.