Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.

WWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.56.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average is $34.10.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -35.71%.

In other news, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $193,866.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $102,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,309 shares of company stock worth $1,153,736 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 25.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 13.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 132.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 270,183 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

