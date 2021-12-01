Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Investment analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 99.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Worksport stock opened at $4.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42. Worksport has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $67.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Worksport had a negative return on equity of 54.62% and a negative net margin of 663.36%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Worksport stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 86,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.75% of Worksport at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worksport Company Profile

Worksport Ltd. designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers throughout the United States and Canada. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada.

