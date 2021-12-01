Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,382.00

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. During the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $230,139.75 and approximately $1,382.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $676.88 or 0.01188485 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00044353 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007985 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.86 or 0.00236785 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00087441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

