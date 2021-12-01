WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,917 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,596 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.11% of WSFS Financial worth $27,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSFS. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,343,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,572,000 after purchasing an additional 761,251 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 801.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after buying an additional 334,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after buying an additional 74,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,060,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,766,000 after buying an additional 67,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 65,427 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $92,992.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

WSFS opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.11. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.39 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.11%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

