WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$179.46.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$171.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

WSP traded down C$0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$177.13. The company had a trading volume of 140,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of C$20.82 billion and a PE ratio of 49.96. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$95.54 and a 12-month high of C$187.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$166.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$153.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

In related news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total value of C$9,707,372.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at C$5,684,878.76.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

