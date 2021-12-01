Xiotri Price Reaches $177.97 (XIOT)

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. In the last seven days, Xiotri has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. One Xiotri coin can now be bought for approximately $177.97 or 0.00303196 BTC on exchanges. Xiotri has a market capitalization of $786,268.95 and $2,197.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00045336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.30 or 0.00239019 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00087749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011501 BTC.

Xiotri Coin Profile

XIOT is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Buying and Selling Xiotri

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xiotri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

