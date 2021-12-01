XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.49

Shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 84904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $632.96 million, a P/E ratio of 227.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in XL Fleet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in XL Fleet in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in XL Fleet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $546,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in XL Fleet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in XL Fleet by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the period. 16.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XL Fleet Company Profile (NYSE:XL)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

