Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) versus Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Head to Head Survey

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) and Everi (NYSE:EVRI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xponential Fitness and Everi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Everi $383.67 million 4.92 -$81.68 million $0.65 31.91

Xponential Fitness has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Everi.

Profitability

This table compares Xponential Fitness and Everi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A Everi 10.78% 262.45% 6.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Xponential Fitness and Everi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xponential Fitness 0 0 8 1 3.11 Everi 0 0 7 1 3.13

Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus price target of $23.56, indicating a potential upside of 21.14%. Everi has a consensus price target of $27.13, indicating a potential upside of 30.79%. Given Everi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Everi is more favorable than Xponential Fitness.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Xponential Fitness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Everi shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Everi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Everi beats Xponential Fitness on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services. The FinTech segment provides access to cash at gaming facilities via ATM cash withdrawals, credit card cash access transactions and point of sale debit card cash access transactions, check-related services, fully integrated kiosks and maintenance services, compliance, audit and data software, casino credit data and reporting services and other ancillary offerings. The company was founded on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

