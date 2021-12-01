Yap Stone (YAP) Trading Down 21.3% This Week

Yap Stone (CURRENCY:YAP) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 1st. During the last seven days, Yap Stone has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One Yap Stone coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Yap Stone has a total market capitalization of $175,834.16 and $2,911.00 worth of Yap Stone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Yap Stone

Yap Stone is a coin. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2019. Yap Stone’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for Yap Stone is www.yapstone.pro . Yap Stone’s official message board is medium.com/@yapstonecity

According to CryptoCompare, “YAP CHAIN is a decentralized blockchain ecosystem that makes Smart City as a single unified computer that enables users to make smart payments, contract, MOU, voting, etc. without the involvement of a 3rd party, thus allowing users to enjoy convenient and secure city life. “

Buying and Selling Yap Stone

