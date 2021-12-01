Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Yellow Corporation provides comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload networks in North America with local, regional, national and international. The company offers industry expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods. It is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Yellow Corporation, formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc., is headquarted in OVERLAND PARK, Kan. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

YELL stock opened at $13.16 on Monday. Yellow has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $674.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 3.25.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Yellow will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Doheny purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $277,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $407,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Yellow during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Yellow during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yellow by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yellow in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Yellow in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. 49.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

