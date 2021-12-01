yieldwatch Trading Down 0.6% This Week (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. During the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. yieldwatch has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and $57,851.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yieldwatch coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

yieldwatch Coin Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,939,944 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

yieldwatch Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yieldwatch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yieldwatch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yieldwatch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

