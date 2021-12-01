Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.10. 2,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 550,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

DAO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of -0.51.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $1.56. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Youdao by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Youdao by 22.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Youdao by 43.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

