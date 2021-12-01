Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.52

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 3437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

YUEIY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yue Yuen Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Yue Yuen Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

