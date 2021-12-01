Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Short Interest Up 53.8% in November

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,900 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the October 31st total of 104,600 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YMTX opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. Yumanity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

