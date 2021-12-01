Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Caladrius Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Caladrius Biosciences.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLBS. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 184,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Caladrius Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 398.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLBS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 427,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,762. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.97.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

