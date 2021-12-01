Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to Post $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.20. Copa posted earnings per share of ($2.00) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 152.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.99 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1274.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.86) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James upgraded Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Copa by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 208,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 119,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 821,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,883,000 after purchasing an additional 66,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copa stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $69.78. 28,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.49. Copa has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $94.91.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

