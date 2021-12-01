Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to announce ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Delta Air Lines posted earnings of ($2.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year earnings of ($4.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.21) to ($4.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $34.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,540,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,219,740. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.14.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $215,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,850 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $117,439,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $81,538,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $1,627,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $67,319,000. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

