Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to Post $1.99 EPS

Analysts expect that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the highest is $2.02. Kadant posted earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $9.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

KAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 4,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,046,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total value of $976,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,910 shares of company stock valued at $11,001,835 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kadant by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kadant by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

KAI stock opened at $234.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.14 and a 200 day moving average of $198.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kadant has a 52 week low of $126.29 and a 52 week high of $240.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.29%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

