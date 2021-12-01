Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. Main Street Capital posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

NYSE:MAIN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.06. 287,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,647. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average of $42.31. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 53.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth $51,000. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

