Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will announce earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Omega Healthcare Investors reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.54.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,210,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,049,000 after buying an additional 451,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,987,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,035,000 after buying an additional 498,261 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,101,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,129,000 after buying an additional 296,123 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,524,000 after acquiring an additional 126,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Earnings History and Estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

