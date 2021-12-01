Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.53 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will report $74.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $75.90 million. Premier Financial reported sales of $73.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year sales of $303.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $299.00 million to $306.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $296.67 million, with estimates ranging from $293.20 million to $301.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFC shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 3,469.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 353,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 343,373 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 186,930 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,652,000 after acquiring an additional 93,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 225,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 85,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

