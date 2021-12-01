Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.28 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will announce sales of $200.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $200.85 million. Silicon Laboratories posted sales of $242.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year sales of $810.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $809.80 million to $810.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $883.24 million, with estimates ranging from $880.00 million to $889.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLAB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $153.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.15.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 4,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $749,785.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total value of $1,037,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,006 shares of company stock valued at $4,236,718. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $196.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.11. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $114.50 and a 12-month high of $210.98.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

