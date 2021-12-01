Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $750.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to announce $750.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $755.80 million and the lowest is $744.80 million. Vista Outdoor reported sales of $574.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VSTO. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,306. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $48.75.

In related news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.20 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

