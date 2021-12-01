Zacks: Analysts Expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to report sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.14 billion. ArcBest posted sales of $816.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year sales of $3.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist lifted their target price on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

ARCB stock opened at $103.08 on Wednesday. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $116.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.99%.

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the third quarter valued at approximately $531,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 101.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,721 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

