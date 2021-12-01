Zacks: Analysts Expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $739.64 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will post sales of $739.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $735.92 million and the highest is $743.00 million. Avaya posted sales of $743.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVYA shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.91.

In other news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 50,000 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Avaya by 2,590.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,383 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avaya by 30.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period.

Shares of AVYA stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.87. 20,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,359. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.07 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

