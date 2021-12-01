Zacks: Analysts Expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to report sales of $106.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.70 million. EastGroup Properties reported sales of $92.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year sales of $415.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $407.80 million to $443.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $455.04 million, with estimates ranging from $442.30 million to $486.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.40. 242,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,807. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $130.93 and a 1 year high of $211.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.72.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,174 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 42,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 31,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 20,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

